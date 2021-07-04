Punjab: Lukewarm response on Day 1 as Covid shots open for pregnant women

Lovepreet Kaur (30), a lecturer in the commerce department of GGN Khalsa College, Ghumar Mandi in Ludhiana, was the only expectant mother who turned up for the first jab at a vaccination camp within the college campus on Saturday morning.

Kaur, who is six months pregnant, said that she was eagerly waiting for the announcement from the Centre allowing pregnant women to go for vaccination against Covid-19. While talking with The Indian Express, she said, “My gynaecologist, Dr Ram Singh, had told me a few days ago only that an approval is likely to come soon. So I went for my first jab and before delivery, I will be fully vaccinated. I believe that all pregnant women should go for it.” Dr Kiran Ahluwalia, Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana , said, “We will be maintaining a proper record of vaccination of expectant mothers in our all sub-divisional and district hospitals and even will be motivating them as well.”

In district Fazilka, Kulwinder Kaur (23) and Paramjeet Kaur (22) of border village Mojum got their jabs. While Kulwinder is six months pregnant, Paramjeet is seven.

Suman Rani (23) of village Kallerkheda in the same district also got her first jab. She said, “I know a number of pregnant women who were expecting during the second Covid wave and many lost their lives.. So vaccines are a must for us. I am happy that the government has completed their research and opened it for us.”

While response was lukewarm in several Punjab districts during the first day, sources said, that it was mainly due to Centre announcing vaccination for pregnant women in the evening Friday.

In Barnala Civil Surgeon Dr Jasvir Singh Aulakh, who is a gynaecologist, said, “Though Saturday’s vaccination had a huge response but no pregnant woman walked in on her own. We will be launching an awareness drive in villages to encourage them to get themselves vaccinated. It will be a double safety for them as well as the baby.”

Dr Ranju Singla, Civil Surgeon (Muktsar), however, said, “Information came very late last evening and hence this message in writing has not been sent at all the health and wellness centres and even in hospitals. However, from Monday, we will first start vaccination for pregnant women at district and sub-division level hospitals where gynaecologists are present. Later on, we will be starting it at village-level as well. “

Dr Anjna , Civil Surgeon, Sangrur, said, “We expect pregnant women to come to the camps in a day or two, otherwise we will sensitise our staff in health and wellness centres as well so that they can bring in pregnant women in the centres for getting the jabs.”

Meanwhile, over 40 maternal deaths have taken place till now due to Covid while over 350 women had been found to be Covid positive as per the survey done by health staff of Punjab government during the second wave.