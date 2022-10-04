Punjab: Ludhiana jail launches ‘conjugal visit’ for prisoners with good conduct

In a step aimed at ensuring rehabilitation, strengthening the matrimonial bonds of the prisoners and eliminating the negative impact of imprisonment, Ludhiana Central Jail Monday started the facility of conjugal visits for the inmates, allowing them an opportunity to spend an hour with their spouses in a separate designated room.

Divulging further details, Jail Superintendent Shivraj Singh Nandgarh said that the facility would be offered to only those prisoners, who would exhibit good conduct in the jail and would follow all rules during their stay. He said that conjugal visits would be offered to such inmates to spend one hour with their life partners once in three months. Nandgarh said the hardcore criminals, gangsters, high-risk prisoners and inmates involved in sexual-related offences and dowry cases will not be allowed to avail this facility.

He added that four inmates availed the facility today in the jail.

Nandgarh said the jail inmates have to fill out a form with the jail authorities following which verification will be carried out and later the conjugal visit would be arranged when the application gets a green signal. Proper medical examination, including HIV and other required tests, would also be conducted by the jail medical staff.

The Jail Superintendent further said that the purpose of this facility was to bring the prisoners into the mainstream as the family has a vital role in improving their conduct and mental wellbeing.