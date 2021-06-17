Punjab lodges 688 fresh Covid cases; active case count down to 10,000

Punjab on Wednesday recorded 688 fresh Covid cases while adding 46 new deaths due to the virus, the daily state health bulletin said.

All districts of the state recorded less than 100 fresh cases as the positivity rate further dipped to 1.33 per cent, the bulletin stated. The number of active cases in the state also dropped to a little above 10,000.

With 46 more deaths, the state’s Covid toll touched 15698. As of Wednesday, Punjab had witnessed a total of 589,829 confirmed Covid cases, of which, 10046 were currently active. A total of 164 patients are on ventilator support, and 2243 are on oxygen support.

The highest number of Covid-related fatalities — five — were reported from Sangrur district. The highest numebr of fresh cases were reported from Patiala (69), followed by Jalandhar (65), Bathinda (59), Hoshiarpur (57), and SAS Nagar (44).

A total of 78,945 doses (both dose 1 and dose 2 combined) of the Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab on Wednesday.

A total of 467 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) have been reported in Punjab till Wednesday, of which 50 people had succumbed to the disease, the daily bulletin said.