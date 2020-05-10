Wives of Congress leaders tweet to Captain: ‘Rethink home delivery of liquor’

Wives of two Congress leaders on Saturday urged Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to review his government’s decision to allow home delivery of liquor. (File photo) Wives of two Congress leaders on Saturday urged Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to review his government’s decision to allow home delivery of liquor. (File photo)

Wives of two Congress leaders on Saturday urged Punjab CM Amarinder Singh to review his government’s decision to allow home delivery of liquor, saying that such a move would fuel incidents of domestic violence and create bad impression on children.

The rethink was requested by Mamta Ashu, a Ludhaina councillor and wife of Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Amrita Warring, who is a social activist and wife of Gidderbaha MLA Raja Warring.

Asking CM to rollback his decision and think about women and children at home, both said that they were not against opening of liquor vends for revenue generation, but against its home delivery.

In her tweet to the CM, Mamta Ashu wrote, “We know fight against drugs was our election promise, we should rethink our decision of opening liquor vends for home delivery. It might lead to increase in cases of domestic violence during ongoing lockdown. Even contractors not willing to open them..’

Speaking to The Indian Express, Mamta Ashu said: “All schools are closed and children are home. What impact is it going to have on young minds if liquor is delivered at doorstep? Women, senior citizens…they all will be affected because liquor consumption leads to domestic violence. I am not against opening of liquor vends for revenue generation but its home delivery…If children will see liquor being delivered at home, they will start accepting it as new normal. Why women and children should be at receiving end?”

In her tweet to Amarinder Singh, Amrita Warring wrote, “It is my humble request to kindly reconsider your decision to start Home Delivery of alcohol in Punjab. This will also lead to increase in domestic violence. Previous @Akali_Dal_ Govt has already destroyed families with alcohol & drug abuse…”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Amrita Warring said, “I am not against opening of liquor vends for revenue but it should be sold at the vends only, not delivered at homes. It is not an essential commodity that should be delivered at homes. Punjab is already deeply affected due to drug addiction and families have been destroyed. Women and children cannot be at receiving end always. It is a widely known fact that liquor consumption aggravates domestic violence and abuse. “

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd