Punjab local body polls: AAP MLA, her husband booked for blocking highway, flouting Covid rules

Ludhiana rural police has registered an FIR against Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (deputy leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha), her husband Sukhwinder Singh and 30-40 party workers for allegedly staging a protest on the national highway, blocking traffic, causing hindrance for common public and flouting Covid rules.

Police said the MLA, her husband and other supporters protested and blocked the national highway on Wednesday after results of Punjab local body polls were announced.

The FIR says: “Manuke and her supporters, not accepting their defeat in polls, started protesting and blocked national highway 95 near Pehelwan dhaba. The protesters also blocked traffic on both sides of the bridge, disrupted movement of the commuters, which also affected health services of the common people and kept the highway blocked for three hours. Then they also protested in main bazaar of Jagraon and flouted Covid-19 guidelines and rules issued by DC under section 144 of CrPC…”

Inspector Gaganpreet Singh, SHO, Jagraon city police station, said that Manuke and her supporters violated the orders of the district magistrate, which were imposed in the area under section 144 of CrPC in the wake of elections. She has also staged protest on national highway 5 near Pehalwan Dhaba and blocked the way for commuters, affecting traffic. Later, the protest was also held at DAV College Jagraon (one of the counting centres for local body polls).

On Wednesday, after the results of MC election came out, Manuke and her supporters, while alleging discrepancies in the counting process, had protested in Jagraon. She had said that AAP agents were not shown the EVM machines and also alleged that there was a difference in number of votes counted and votes polled as announced by returning officer. Manuke had sought recounting of votes in Jagraon.

The FIR against Manuke and her supporters has been registered under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of IPC and 8B of the National Highway Act at Jagraon City police station.