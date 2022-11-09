Ludhiana: Punjab minister Nijjar inaugurates ‘legacy waste bioremediation plant’

Punjab cabinet minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Tuesday inaugurated the ‘legacy waste bioremediation plant’ on the Tajpur Road dump site in Ludhiana, which will clear five lakh tonnes of legacy waste.

The project will cost Rs 27.17 crore and is being executed under the Ludhiana Smart City Mission.

The total area of the landfill site is 51.36 acres which are situated around 15 km from the city. The total accumulated legacy waste at the site is approximately 25 lakh MT.

Addressing the residents, the minister said that the process of disposing of legacy waste accumulated at the dumpsite would be carried out in two phases. “Work of the first phase was handed over to Sagar Motors which will clear 1440 tons of waste per day in its plant by using Zero Landfill technology. The contractor had also agreed to deploy extra machinery and complete the work well before the deadline,” he said.

Nijjar pointed out that the tenders for phase-II are already floated to dispose of the remaining 19.62 lakh tonnes of legacy waste here.

“The project would give a major relief to the residents from the foul smell emanating from the garbage dump site. He said that solid waste management was one of the biggest challenges for cities and the Punjab government has been making sincere efforts to make Punjab clean and green by scientifically disposing of garbage and solid waste,” he added.

Nijjar later inaugurated the vertical garden project under the flyover in BRS Nagar. The project, carried out at a cost of Rs 2.17 crore, will be completed by January 31, 2023.

Nijjar pointed out that the concept of vertical gardens on flyover pillars was taken from Delhi and Jammu where such projects were successful and received overwhelming response from the people.

The minister expressed hope that this initiative will also help in reducing pollution levels in the city.