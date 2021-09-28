Punjab: Khanna woman injured in acid attack, neighbour booked

A 29-year-old woman was allegedly attacked with acid by her neighbour in Khanna town of Ludhiana district late Sunday.

Police said that three months ago, the accused, identified as Sandeep Singh, and the victim had had an altercation over a drain in their street. Singh had allegedly attacked the woman with a brick at the time. An FIR was registered him but he later got out on bail.

On Sunday, Singh allegedly threw acid on her, when she was on the way to the market. The woman was on a scooter when Singh, who was riding pillion on a bike, intercepted her and threw acid on her face.

The victim managed to cover her face with her arms and suffered burn injuries on her hands. Local residents rushed the victim to the hospital and informed her parents.

The victim said Singh had been stalking her since Sunday morning. When she had left home in the morning, he followed her and tried to assault her with some chemical, but she had evaded the attack and rushed home. But in the evening he again followed her and threw acid, she said.

Sub-Inspector Akash Datt, SHO Khanna city-2 police station, said an FIR under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 34 (common intention) of IPC has been lodged against Sandeep Singh and his accomplice. They are yet to be arrested.

The victim said that had the police taken stricter action on her complaint three months ago, when he had assaulted her with a brick, this would not have happened.