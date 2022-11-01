scorecardresearch
Punjab head constable dies after neighbours attack him with swords, 3 of a family held

According to police, the accused nursed a grudge against the officer after he had complained to the neighbours against the nuisance created by their pet dogs.

The officer died while undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana.

A head constable of Khanna police in Punjab died Sunday three days after he was allegedly assaulted by his neighbours with swords and other sharp-edged weapons at village Hol, police said. The police Monday arrested two more accused in the case taking the total arrests to three.

According to police, the accused Avtar Singh, his brother Gurpinder Singh alias Sebi, and Avtar’s son Sukhchain Singh nursed a grudge against the deceased identified as Sukhwinder Singh after he had complained to them against the nuisance created by their pet dogs.

Sukhwinder Singh who was posted at Police Lines Khanna is survived by his wife and a two-month-old daughter.

On October 27, Avtar Singh, Gurpinder Singh and Avtar’s son Sukhchain Singh, allegedly attacked Sukhwinder with swords and other weapons. The police official started bleeding profusely and was rushed to DMCH where he succumbed to injuries.

Khanna DSP William Jeji said that Sukhwinder had told them to control their pet dogs that were creating a nuisance to his family. “This led to a minor argument which escalated further on October 27, when they openly attacked him,” said DSP.

Avtar Singh was arrested a day after the incident.

Police registered an FIR based on the complaint of Satwinder Singh, cousin of Sukhwinder, who was also injured in the attack.

He told police that Sukhwinder had asked to meet him at a grocery store in their village last Thursday. When he reached the grocery store around 9 pm, he saw the accused assaulting Sukhwinder with sharp-edged weapons. When he tried to intervene, the accused injured him also, he said.

Jeji said that earlier an FIR under sections 341, 307, 324, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Khanna Sadar police station. After the death of the constable, the police added section 302 in the FIR.

First published on: 01-11-2022 at 02:12:33 pm
