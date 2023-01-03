Punjab: Jouramajra inaugurates free breast cancer screenings at Samana hospital

To detect breast cancer at the earliest, Punjab health and family welfare minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra launched Punjab Breast Cancer AI-Digital project at Sub Division Hospital Samana of Patiala district, Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, Jouramajra said that the department of health and family welfare Punjab, Roche Products India and Niramai Health Analytix had recently inked an MOU to accelerate cancer screening and treatment for breast cancer in the state.

The aim is on timely identification, treatment initiation and robust referral pathways across the various government health institutes through technology-enabled digital live patient tracking support. He said that Punjab is the first state in India to launch this unique project.

In this direction, breast cancer screening will be held at various government health institutions across the state. He said that the implementation of this project would be of great benefit to needy women as they would be able to get free digital checkups in government health institutions across the state.

Jouramajra said that this would help down-staging the disease as early detection would lead to lower costs of the treatment as compared to patients that were diagnosed in later stages. The minister appealed to the people of the state to avail maximum benefits of these free screenings.

Jouramajra added that two more dialysis machines have been installed at Civil Hospital Samana that will start working soon. The facility of ultrasound for patients will also be started here soon. He said that the shortage of staff in various hospitals will be filled soon.

Health Services (Family Welfare) Dr Ranjit Singh Ghotra said that these screening tests would be held in the state. He said that under the Chief Minister Cancer Relief Fund Scheme, each cancer patient is being treated free of charge up to 1.5 lakh rupees in government and recognized hospitals.