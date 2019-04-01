Punjab: Jilted lover shoots at woman in market, nabbed after high drama

Dramatic scenes were witnessed at the Main Chowk market in Mullanpur Dakha town of Ludhiana Sunday when a man allegedly opened fire at his 24-year-old after chasing her in the street. He later hid in a public washroom and also allegedly tried to open fire at police team standing outside the building, before he was arrested.

After cornering him, the police team kept trying convince him to surrender even as he threatened to shoot himself. He was later overpowered.

The woman, who works as a nurse at a hospital in village Pandori, received a bullet injury in her neck and was admitted at a private hospital in Ludhiana city where her condition is stated to be stable. Police said that as their relationship went bad, the accused borrowed a licensed revolver from his friend “only to scare her”.

Police said Paramvir Singh (27), a former taxi driver from Hathur was in relationship with Gurpinder Kaur (24) of village Pheru Raien of Raikot, for over two years.

On Sunday, she met him with a friend to ‘sort out their differences’, but as the ‘discussion’ turned into an argument, she left the eatery where the meeting was taking place. The accused followed her. He first fired a shot in the air, and later fired at her.

In the meantime, two traffic police cops who had seen the accused running around with a weapon in the streets, informed the local police station.

As a police team tried to chase him down, the accused locked himself inside a washroom at the nearby LIT market. While the police team tried to convince him to surrender, the accused suddenly opened the door and tried to fire at the police team. The cops, at least twelve in number, succeeded in overpowering him.

SSP Ludhiana (Rural) Varinder Singh Brar said, “Two cops of our traffic police had seen the accused and they informed local police station and also kept chasing accused on their own till our team reached. The woman along with her friend had come to meet the accused to sort out their differences but situation turned ugly. She walked out and he kept chasing her with revolver in hand. The woman then entered a grocery shop where the shopkeeper also tried to snatch weapon from the accused but instead injured his own hand. He opened fire and first it was a miss. He then opened fire again and it hit the woman. She is out of danger….”

Police are yet to record statement of the woman. “We will book the accused for attempt to murder and under Arms Act,” said SSP.