Punjab Jail Minister: CISF to take over high-security jails within a week

Punjab’s Jails and Cooperation Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said Thursday that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will take over the security of high-security jails in Punjab within a week.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of a state-level function to pay tributes to Baba Maharaj Singh on his 162nd martyrdom day in Rabbon Uchhi village of Ludhiana. Randhawa said he had received information from the Union home ministry that CISF guards would reach Punjab within a week for the security of the jails, which house dreaded criminals and gangsters.

The state has 10 high-security jails at Patiala, Ludhiana, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Ferozepur, Faridkot, Bathinda, Amritsar, Gurdaspur and Nabha.

Randhawa said that for the drug-addict inmates, more psychiatrists would be deputed in jail hospitals and yoga classes will be started. He said that cooperative department is preparing a proposal to include 2.5 lakh landless members of agricultural societies, belonging to SC, BC, and OBC categories, who had taken loans below Rs 25,000, in the debt-waiver scheme of Punjab government. “A proposal will be sent to the Chief Minister for his approval,” he said.

On Baba Maharaj’s martyrdom, he said it was unfortunate for the country and Sikh community that the then British government got the information about his anti-British movement and jailed him. Later he was shifted to Singapore where he died on July 5, 1856.

Randhawa also announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh from his discretionary funds for the construction of separate toilets for girls at Government High School in Rabbon Uchi village.

