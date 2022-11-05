Punjab: Jagraon AAP MLA Manuke refutes allegation, says open for probe

Responding to the allegations that she was accepting money from illegal sand miners in her constituency and that her husband was working as her Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Jagraon’s AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke Saturday said that she was ready for enquiry against her and the complainant should provide evidence.

A two-time MLA and AAP’s former deputy leader of opposition in Vidhan Sabha, Manuke while addressing a press conference added that all allegations were baseless.

When mentioned that the enquiry against her was marked by the CM, she said that she wasn’t aware of it but the CM marks an enquiry only when someone complains.

While maintaining that her husband Sukhwinder Sukhi was not functioning as her OSD, she added that Sukhi attended some informal functions in her absence just as a family member and not in an official capacity.

She added that she was making efforts for the development of the area, the result of which was in front of everyone. Manuke said that some people from her own party and her opponents were constantly conspiring against her and sending baseless complaints to the CM. A former schoolteacher, Manuke had first won from Jagraon in 2017 and then in 2022.