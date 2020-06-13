Punjab: ‘It seems like people think Covid is gone’

Rush at a rehri near a market in Ludhiana. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh) Rush at a rehri near a market in Ludhiana. (Express photo: Gurmeet Singh)

SUBASH NAGAR area of Abohar in Punjab’s Fazilka district has been sealed after a chhole bhature seller of the area tested positive. He had no travel history.

The man had been selling Chhole Bhature from a rehri in this area. People of the area have been issued an appeal to get themselves tested if they had bought food from him. A total of 24 persons have already been identified for testing. A total of 60 samples have been taken from the area.

A woman of Kallarkhera village of Abohar with no travel history has also tested positive. This village has also been sealed, confirmed authorities.

Breaking rules

Meanwhile, in Barnala, owners of Bansi poori chhole wala and Kanhiya poori chhole wala were arrested under the Disaster Relief Management Act because they did not quarantine themselves after coming from Rajasthan and started selling. They were later released on bail, but sent to institutional quarantine, said DSP Baljeet Singh Brar.

In yet another case in Barnala, two people were booked because they organised a wedding party at Big Way Hotel without taking permission from administration or police authorities. The hotel was taken on lease by Mandeep Singh and Santosh. Santosh has been arrested, Mandeep is still at large.

A day before the weekend curbs come into play, a large number of people were seen roaming around in congested markets, eating from roadside vendors, wearing masks nor maintaining social distancing.

People were seen eat gol gappa from various rehris in Model Town Road, and from a stall set up at popular Lyallpur Sweets. At Field Ganj, people were seen window shopping in narrow lanes.

Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, said, “I came twice to CMCH in Ludhiana and saw that people were not bothered about Covid at all. Masks were hanging below the chin just for name sake. We need to take covid seriously.”

Even politicians were seen organising functions in the past few days. One was in Ferozepur where local Congress MLA Parminder Singh Pinki had got construction work of a road inaugurated from NGOs who did langar sewa during lockdown. Though most were wearing masks, people could be seen standing close to each other.

In Ludhiana, a series of functions were organised in BJP’s party office for district president Pushpinder Singhal, who had been appointed last month.

Senior citizens were also seen visiting religious places while people were seen sitting on benches in public parks close to each other in Jawaddi, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

“People need to follow norms. Unlock 1.0 means people need to learn to live with the virus while following social distancing norms. But it seems that people are thinking that corona is gone, these are dangerous signs,” said a police officer.

