Punjab: Iron furnace blast in Mandi Gobindgarh leaves 12 labourers injured, 4 critical

At least 12 labourers were injured in a blast at an iron furnace in Mandi Gobindgarh town of Fatehgarh Sahib district, on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Of the 12 injured labourers, who received serious burn injuries, the condition of four is stated to be critical. All of them are admitted at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), Ludhiana.

Police said that incident happened in the iron furnace of Punjab Steel Forging & Agro Industries Limited, located on GT Road (towards Khanna).

Punjab Steel Forging & Agro Industries Limited. (Express Photo) Punjab Steel Forging & Agro Industries Limited. (Express Photo)

“There was a sudden boil in the iron furnace following which the melted iron spilled out and labourers got burn injuries. They were working in night shift. The incident happened post-midnight and factory owners informed police around 3 am,” said Amneet Kondal, SSP Fatehgarh Sahib. She added that the police was in process of filing an FIR and the statements of the injured were being recorded.

While there were around 16-20 labourers on the spot, some were discharged after first aid from Civil Hospital, Khanna.