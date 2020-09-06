Punjab: Inspector booked for stripping father-son duo surrenders, held

On July 5, the Khanna police had registered an FIR against Baljinder Singh for allegedly stripping three men inside police station and then shooting their video in June 2019. (Representational)

Nearly a month after he was booked for allegedly stripping a father-son duo inside police station and filming the incident, Inspector Baljinder Singh surrendered at the office of IG Ludhiana range Saturday and was subsequently arrested.

Confirming his arrest, DSP (Khanna) Rajan Parminder Singh said, “The former SHO of Khanna Sadar police station has surrendered. He was arrested. This is the first arrest in the case that is probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by IG Ludhiana range.”

On July 5, the Khanna police had registered an FIR against Baljinder Singh for allegedly stripping three men inside police station and then shooting their video in June 2019. He along with a constable Varun Kumar were booked under the sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 342(wrongful confinement), 295A (deliberate act outraging religious feelings) of IPC and other sections of SC/ST Act and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Taking cognisance of nearly 10-month old video in which three men can be purportedly seen standing naked allegedly in front of Baljinder Singh, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta in April, had directed IG Ludhiana Range to carry out a fact finding enquiry into the matter and submit the report.

Khanna police, meanwhile, identified the three men in the video as Jagpal Singh alias Jogi (former sarpanch of village Dahedu), his son and their acquaintance.

Jagpal Singh told media that Baljinder Singh had picked him, his son Gurvir Singh and another acquaintance Jaswant Singh in June 2019 and stripped them and recorded the video after thrashing them. He further said that they were picked after they were engaged in a land dispute with a Congress leader. He further alleged that after the incident, a false FIR was also registered against him. Though SHO’s face wasn’t visible in the video, his purported voice could be heard in it.

Khanna police said that an FIR dated June 13, 2019 under the sections 447/511/379/ 506/34 of IPC was registered against Jagpal Singh that time.

