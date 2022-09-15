scorecardresearch
Punjab: 5 inmates of Ludhiana Central jail booked for attacking prison officer

According to police, the assistant jail superintendent of Ludhiana Central jail was attacked after he recovered a mobile phone with a SIM card from one of the prisoners on September 8.

The incident occurred during an inspection in barrack number 3 of the jail. (File/ Representational)

Five inmates lodged at Ludhiana Central jail in Punjab were booked Thursday for allegedly attacking a prison officer who recovered a mobile phone from one of them during an inspection, said Ludhiana city police.

According to the police, Anu Malik, assistant jail superintendent, had said in his complaint that an inspection was going on in barrack number 3 of the jail on September 8 when a mobile phone with a SIM card was recovered from one of the inmates, Ranbir Singh.

Singh along with other inmates – Harminder Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Amandeep Singh and Jaspreet Singh – attacked Malik, and issued threats, the complaint said.

The five men were booked under various sections of IPC and 52 and 52-A(1) of Prisons Act in an FIR registered at division number 7 police station.

First published on: 15-09-2022 at 05:42:14 pm
