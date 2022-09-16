Punjab: Inmates with good conduct can now meet family for an hour in jail complex

Punjab Jails Minister, Harjot Singh Bains, on Thursday inaugurated a ‘Parivar Mulakat’ (family visit) scheme at Ludhiana central jail, an initiative under which inmates can meet their loved ones in person for an hour at a specially designated room inside the prison complex.

Bains on Thursday also inaugurated an fuel station on Tajpur road outside the jail, which will be operated by well-behaved inmates for which special training had been provided to them.The fuel station has set up by Indian Oil Corporation and will be run by Punjab Prisons Development Board.

As per details, the ‘Parivar Mulakat’ scheme is a redesigned version of an earlier ‘Galwakdi’ scheme that was launched by Punjab prisons department in December last year, but was soon discontinued.

Galwakdi was a scheme that was based on a model implemented in Maharashtra prisons. Under the scheme research analysts, counsellors were to be present during the time the prisoners met their family members. The analysts, counsellors would encourage the family to counsel the prisoner to shun the world of crime and return back to the mainstream. As per details, such visits were to be allowed to prisoners once every six months.

However, the scheme was soon discontinued as the family of prisoners found counsellors sitting in during their meetings as intrusive.

The scheme has been now redesigned, with changes being made to its basic objectives. The new scheme now allows family to spend time together with the inmates, without intrusive supervision and permitting minors to meet imprisoned parent/s at shorter intervals.

Prisoners shall initially be allowed to meet their family members once every three months in secured rooms, without any physical barriers between them and their family members. A maximum of five members of a prosioner’s immediate family can participate at a time in a family visit. As far as possible, women prisoners with minor children shall be extended this facility at least once a month. Prison staff will be stationed outside visitor rooms, thereby giving families the privacy, while being able to visually observe and monitor the inmates through CCTVs. In order to cover the maximum number of prisoners and their families, these meetings are likely to be conducted on all days — except Sundays and gazetted holidays. The average time period for a meeting shall be one hour.

Only ‘good conduct’ inmates and those following the required criteria under the jail manual, will be allowed to avail the facility.

The family members can also enjoy meals with the inmates and undertrials. The inmates and prisoners in high-risk categories — including gangsters and other serious offences — will not be able to avail this facility.

On Thursday, Bains, while addressing a gathering, said that the Punjab government had been turning jails into real ‘Sudhar Ghars’ from where inmates are transformed and get to lead a normal life after release. He said that these ‘family visits’ were being started in 23 jails of the state and these meetings will be exclusively for those inmates and undertrials who are shortlisted for their good conduct.

He said that the rooms where the inmates meet their family will have furniture and other basic amenities. The family of a prisoner can apply for the facility online by visiting the official website of Punjab Prisons Department or do so by approaching the jail authorities in person.

Bains hoped that this programme will bring positive changes in the behaviour of prisoners, and bring positive attitude towards life, enthusiasm to work, interest in routine works, sense of belongingness, besides improving the atmosphere inside jails.