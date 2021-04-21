Punjab has just a day’s stock of vaccines left: Health minister

CALLING THE situation “alarming”, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Tuesday said the state has just a day’s vaccine stock left, at a time when the central government has also announced that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible for inoculation from May 1.

The minister, who got his second dose of the vaccine at Mohali on Tuesday, said that with highest vaccine coverage, Pathankot is continuously leading in Punjab in the Covid vaccination drive.

Sidhu said Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh had raised the issue of shortage of vaccines in Punjab during the virtual meeting with the Government of India (GoI) and demanded immediate supplies of and quick approval for two new oxygen plants in the state amid concerns over depleting stocks of both.

He said Punjab has the capacity to vaccinate at least 3 lakh persons a day through more than 3,000 government health centres but due to lesser supply of vaccine from GoI, it was not able to achieve the target of vaccination of 2 lakh persons per day.

So far, about 23.4 lakh persons have been administered the vaccine in Punjab under which 1,69,268 healthcare workers with the first dose, 81,104 health care workers with the second dose, 3,14,427 frontline warriors with the first dose and 72,845 with the second dose, have been vaccinated. Similarly, 18,63,111 beneficiaries from 45+ category with the first dose and 90,172 with the second dose, have been vaccinated.

For strengthening treatment and management services, the state government has identified 16 more private hospitals which meet the standards of tertiary care facilities, he said adding at present, there are sufficient numbers of L2, L3 and ventilators beds in Punjab.