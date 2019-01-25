Punjab: Hailstorm damages crops on 3,150 acres in Sangrur

Agriculture experts indicated that the intense rainfall on January 21 and 22 was a tonic for crops and even farmers felt relieved. However, it was not the case in the villages of Sangrur district where crops on 3,150 acres have been badly affected by hailstorm.

Advertising

Water is yet to drain out of the fields and the exact damage can be accessed only in another 3-4 days, said Baldev Singh, chief agriculture officer, Sangrur, adding the government would take necessary steps to help the farmers.

Deputy commissioner Ghanshyam Thori ordered a special girdawari of the damaged crop to be completed within a week to assess the damage and decide on the compensation.

The worst affected villages include Manki, Bapla, Sandaur, Panjgrain, Mithewala, Ferozepur Khurd and Dulma. Baldev Singh said, “We found upto one foot of hailstones deposited in the fields and on roadsides. Now it has melted and the water is retaining in the fields. The affected crops include potato, barseem, mustard and wheat. If water drains out in two-three days, there are chances that crop can be saved, otherwise not.”

Chamkaur Singh, a farmer in Fatehgarh Panjgrain, said his 15 acres of wheat farm was affected. Singh said, “I saw the crop and there are no chances that it can be saved. I had taken the land on contract and my hard earned money has gone down the drain. No idea about the compensation process as it never comes in name of the person who does contract farming.”

Advertising

The unexpected hailstorm even blocked the roads, preventing the farmers from entering the fields.