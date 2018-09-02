Punjab: Granthi, wife held for desecration

Few pages were spotted near the school in Kamboj Nagar in Ferozepur by Sikh Students Federation members. (Representational Image) Few pages were spotted near the school in Kamboj Nagar in Ferozepur by Sikh Students Federation members. (Representational Image)

A granthi of Ferozepur cantonment Gurdwara, was arrested along with his wife Friday afternoon with charges of sacrilege of Sukhmani Sahib Gutka. The wife of granthi Gurdit Singh allegedly used to tear the pages of the holy book to pack tiffin of the children. Few pages were spotted near the school in Kamboj Nagar in Ferozepur by Sikh Students Federation members.

Inquiry officer Jasbir Singh arrested the granthi and his wife after they confessed to the crime. Torn Gutka Sahib of Sukhmani Sahib was also found from their kitchen.

The wife submitted a plea that she is illeterate and hence wasn’t aware what was written on the pages. Members of Sikh Students Federation said that it appears to be a deep conspiracy as such a mistake is unacceptable from a granthi. Paramjeet Singh, one of the member said that the matter need to be investigated deeply.

