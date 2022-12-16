Foodgrain tenders scam: Ashu’s ‘PA’ Pankaj Malhotra surrenders before Vigilance Bureau

The ‘personal assistant’ of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrendered at the SSP Vigilance’s office in Ludhiana on Friday.

Malhotra had been absconding since the day a case was registered against him in the foodgrain transport tenders scam.

Earlier, the vigilance bureau had initiated proceedings to declare Malhotra a Proclaimed Offender in the case.

As per details of the case Telu Ram, one of the accused contractors, in his statement had claimed that he had paid a Rs 6 lakh bribe to Malhotra to arrange a meeting with Ashu for allotment of tenders for labour and transportation works for the year 2020-21 in the grain markets.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau filed a 1,556-page chargesheet against former minister Ashu and the other accused in the case. In the chargesheet, the Bureau stated that even as Malhotra was never hired as the “official” PA of Ashu, he used to introduce himself as the former minister’s assistant and handle all his official work.

Ludhiana Vigilance SSP Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu on Friday confirmed that Malhotra had surrendered at the vigilance office. The SSP said that Malhotra was under pressure from law enforcement authorities having apprehension that the court could declare him as a Proclaimed Offender (PO) in this scam as the Bureau had already initiated legal proceedings against him and another accused, Inderjit Singh alias Indi, in this regard. December 23 is teh next date of hearing in the case.

Vigilance officers said that Malhotra will be produced in a local court of Ludhiana, Saturday.

Ashu is a two-time MLA representing Ludhiana West. He was a minister for food and civil supplies in Capt Amarinder Singh’s cabinet.