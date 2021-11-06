Punjab govt to take call on slashing fuel prices at Cabinet meet today: Manpreet Badal

PUNJAB FINANCE and Taxation Minister Manpreet Singh Badal on Friday said that the state government will take a decision on reducing petrol and diesel prices in the next Cabinet meeting scheduled Saturday (November 6).

Speaking to the media after paying obeisance to Lord Vishwakarma during a state-level function organised to commemorate his birth anniversary in Ludhiana, Manpreet said the state government was also keen to slash the prices of petrol and diesel to give more relief to the people but the final decision would be taken in the Cabinet meeting. He said that the Union government should have reduced excise duty further.

The minister further said that the state government has to take care of every sector including education, health, power, police and infrastructure development and it also runs several social welfare schemes for people. He said that it was the Union government that levies more taxes on fuel in comparison to the states but “the Punjab government is very on minimising prices of petrol and diesel…”

Earlier presiding over the state-level function, Manpreet said that Lord Vishwakarma was the god of craft, architecture and engineering and was the divine draftsman of the entire universe.

He announced a grant of Rs 1 crore for the revamp of Lord Vishwakarma temple in Ludhiana. Meanwhile, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and Industry Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli also paid obeisance to Lord Vishwakarma and each announced Rs 10 lakh for the temple.