Punjab govt to spend Rs 42 cr on development of Ludhiana: Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Punjab local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar Sunday said that the AAP government will be spending Rs 42.37 crore on development works for the beautification of Ludhiana.

Nijjar said that about Rs 27.67 crore will be spent for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of portable compactors for secondary storage and hook loaders for transportation of municipal solid waste.

Rs 2.30 crore will be spent for the construction of footpath and boundary wall along Sidhwan canal from Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev ji to Lohara Bridge.

The minister said that Rs 7.75 crore will be spent for re-laying the global category athletic track at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana. The work will also be done to provide and fix 60 mm tiles from Eastman Chowk to Kanganwal village (both sides) at a cost of Rs.1.76 crore.

He said that in the same way, Rs 1.42 crores will be spent for the construction of RCC road from Basant Park to street no 23 on Jaimal Singh Road of Ludhiana and about Rs 11.65 lakh will be spent for the construction of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji Gate in Ward number 22.

He added that 1.37 crore will be spent for other miscellaneous works.

He said that the top priority of the government was to provide basic facilities and a clean environment to the residents of the state.