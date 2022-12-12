scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Punjab govt to spend Rs 42 cr on development of Ludhiana: Inderbir Singh Nijjar

Nijjar said that about Rs 27.67 crore will be spent for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of portable compactors for secondary storage and hook loaders for transportation of municipal solid waste.

Punjab local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar (Source: Twitter/@inderbirnijjar)

Punjab local government minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar Sunday said that the AAP government will be spending Rs 42.37 crore on development works for the beautification of Ludhiana.

Nijjar said that about Rs 27.67 crore will be spent for supply, installation, testing and commissioning of portable compactors for secondary storage and hook loaders for transportation of municipal solid waste.

Rs 2.30 crore will be spent for the construction of footpath and boundary wall along Sidhwan canal from Gurdwara Guru Arjan Dev ji to Lohara Bridge.

The minister said that Rs 7.75 crore will be spent for re-laying the global category athletic track at Guru Nanak Stadium, Ludhiana. The work will also be done to provide and fix 60 mm tiles from Eastman Chowk to Kanganwal village (both sides) at a cost of Rs.1.76 crore.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledgePremium
PMs’ Museum: a peek into India’s space journey, ancient knowledge
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...Premium
Focus on commercial use of NavIC, ISRO’s future satellites to get additio...
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...Premium
Sanjiv Chadha: ‘Credit growth will moderate to sustainable levels in few ...
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklistPremium
G20 Finance Track: Infra, crypto, sustainable finance on checklist

He said that in the same way, Rs 1.42 crores will be spent for the construction of RCC road from Basant Park to street no 23 on Jaimal Singh Road of Ludhiana and about Rs 11.65 lakh will be spent for the construction of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji Gate in Ward number 22.

He added that 1.37 crore will be spent for other miscellaneous works.

He said that the top priority of the government was to provide basic facilities and a clean environment to the residents of the state.

First published on: 12-12-2022 at 09:04:36 am
Next Story

Delhi’s new outreach programme: Linking over 200 government schools with anganwadi centres

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close