scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 30, 2022

Punjab govt to hold function to mark International Elderly Day on Oct 1 in Ludhiana

Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Social Justice and Empowerment, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Dr Baljit Kaur. (Photo:Twitter/@DrBaljitAAP)

The Punjab government will organise a state-level function to celebrate International Elderly Day on October 1 at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Ludhiana.

Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Kaur said that on the occasion a free eye check-up camp will be organised for the elderly, and spectacles will be given free to the needy elderly.

Apart from this, forms for old age pension and other financial assistance schemes will be filled during the event. A camp will also be organised by the department to make senior citizen cards.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliatesPremium
Ahead of Centre’s ban, chorus from Sangh, affiliates
Khalistan on lips, Bhindranwale follower takes charge of Deep Sidhu&#8217...Premium
Khalistan on lips, Bhindranwale follower takes charge of Deep Sidhu&#8217...
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?Premium
Volatile INR still relatively stable; what now?
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting LeicesterPremium
Hindu-Muslim violence in the UK: Revisiting Leicester

Kaur has appealed to the needy senior citizens to attend the function to avail of these benefits.

A cultural programme will also be organised by the department to honour the elderly.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-09-2022 at 06:47:28 am
Next Story

Rs 204 crore released for salary of mid-day meal workers: Bains

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 30: Latest News
Advertisement