Punjab govt to hold function to mark International Elderly Day on Oct 1 in Ludhiana

The Punjab government will organise a state-level function to celebrate International Elderly Day on October 1 at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Ludhiana.

Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister, Dr Baljit Kaur, will be the chief guest on the occasion.

Kaur said that on the occasion a free eye check-up camp will be organised for the elderly, and spectacles will be given free to the needy elderly.

Apart from this, forms for old age pension and other financial assistance schemes will be filled during the event. A camp will also be organised by the department to make senior citizen cards.

Kaur has appealed to the needy senior citizens to attend the function to avail of these benefits.

A cultural programme will also be organised by the department to honour the elderly.