scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023
Advertisement

Punjab govt committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister

Punjab cabinet minister Chetan Singh said that he would meet each 22 of living freedom fighters in Punjab personally and all issues concerning them will be resolved promptly.

Punjab cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra, punjab government news, indian expressPunjab cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra. (Photo source: Twitter/ Chetan Singh Jauramajra)
Listen to this article
Punjab govt committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Punjab cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra Monday said that the Punjab government was committed to the welfare of freedom fighters and their families.

Presiding over an event held by Freedom Fighters Successors Organisation Punjab to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Ludhiana Monday, Jauramajra said that the AAP government was making every possible effort for the welfare of the freedom fighters and standing rock-solid with them.

The minister said that he would meet each 22 of living freedom fighters in Punjab personally and all issues concerning them will be resolved promptly.

Jauramajra said that financial assistance of Rs 50,000 would also be given to the needy freedom fighters to repair houses/roofs. He said that he had also proposed to hike the monthly pension of freedom fighters and would also raise the matter with CM.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Delhi Confidential: Bollywood stars laud PM for naming Andaman & Nico...
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Made in Chanpatia: Migrants now entrepreneurs at Start-up Zone
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Express Investigation – Part 2 | Suspect PM Awaas lists in West Bengal: A...
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict
Understanding Kerala’s man-elephant conflict

He also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters and said that the Punjab Government would initiate more welfare measures for freedom fighters and their families.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 10:56 IST
Next Story

Woman makes surprise entry at brother’s wedding, netizens feel sorry for the bride

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close