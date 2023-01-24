Punjab govt committed to welfare of freedom fighters: Minister

Punjab cabinet minister Chetan Singh Jauramajra Monday said that the Punjab government was committed to the welfare of freedom fighters and their families.

Presiding over an event held by Freedom Fighters Successors Organisation Punjab to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Ludhiana Monday, Jauramajra said that the AAP government was making every possible effort for the welfare of the freedom fighters and standing rock-solid with them.

The minister said that he would meet each 22 of living freedom fighters in Punjab personally and all issues concerning them will be resolved promptly.

Jauramajra said that financial assistance of Rs 50,000 would also be given to the needy freedom fighters to repair houses/roofs. He said that he had also proposed to hike the monthly pension of freedom fighters and would also raise the matter with CM.

He also paid floral tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and other freedom fighters and said that the Punjab Government would initiate more welfare measures for freedom fighters and their families.