Punjab Govt staff to take out march on Jan 3 over pending demands

GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES of Punjab and UT (under the Punjab Government) working in various departments are on strike since December 22 over their pending demands. In a meeting of Sanjha mulazam Manch of Punjab and UT government employees held at Bachat Bhawan Ludhiana it was decided to organise a scooter/ foot march in various districts of Punjab on January 3 and a mega rally on January 11 in Mohali.

Sukhchain Singh Khaira from UT employees union said that the employees will later gherao CM Charanjit Singh Channi’s residence in Chandigarh.

Khushpinder Kapila, convenor of the manch, said that the Channi government had announced to implement 6th pay commission from July 1, 2021 onwards but later gave another notification of implementing it from November 1, 2021. The government has also withdrawn rural allowance for employees who work in rural areas, border area allowance and one increment for employees who have two daughters.

Over 3 lakh regular employees of DC offices, transport offices etc. of entire Punjab are on strike.