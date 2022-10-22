Punjab govt staff to go ahead with protest in Himachal

Even though the Punjab Cabinet Friday approved a decision to restore the old pension scheme amid an ongoing strike by staff of 37 government departments, the employees said that they will still go ahead with their plan to go to poll-bound Himachal Pradesh over the issue.

Nearly 2.95 lakh government employees in Punjab has been on pen down strike since October 10 demanding restoration of old pension scheme. However, ahead of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the AAP government announced to restore the old pension scheme. In addition, it also announced 6 per cent dearness allowance.

Now, DA of government employees gas reached 34% as against 38% of central government employees. Sukhjeet Singh, president of contributory pension fund employees union (CPFEU), said, “It is an achievement of the employees that they could get this demand implemented. Around 1.95 lakh employees recruited after 2004 are under National Pension Scheme (NPS) and hence denied the OPS benefits.

The decision has come as a big relief for them. However, we are yet to see the notification of this announcement. We want to see as to how are they going to implement it…whether they will be

making any amendments or will they be implementing the OPS as it is. So our plan to hold the rally in Shimla on October 29 stands as it is. If notification comes before that and if it is as per our

demands, we may reconsider our decision”.

He added, “We are well aware that AAP has announced it ahead of polls in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. Who can trust a political announcement ahead of polls? Our colleagues in Chandigarh secretariat have indicated that some amendments may be done”.

The education department employees will also be going ahead with a rally in Dhuri on September 30 if no notification comes by then, informed CPFEU. Dhuri happens to be Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s Assembly constituency. Vasveer Singh Bhullar, president of Punjab State Ministerial Staff Union ( PSMSU), termed the Cabinet decision as a great victory of employees.

“In our 12 days of struggle, we could get this demand implemented. Our call for strikeis till October 26, but we will rethink over our decision as we don’t want to harass public. However, an ultimatum will be given to Punjab government. If they delay issuing notification or make any amendments, we will intensify our struggle.” Bhullar said they have several other demands for which they have sought a meeting with Punjab CM. The demands include DA at par with central government employees.