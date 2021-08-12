Punjab govt sanctions Rs 1.57 crore for Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan at Jagraon

Punjab government has sanctioned a grant of Rs 1.57 crore for construction of Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan at Jagraon town of Ludhiana district, where the late freedom fighter had spent his childhood.

The government has also released Rs 5 lakh for the renovation of the ancestral house of Lala Lajpat Rai, said an official statement from district public relations office, Ludhiana.

While paying tribute to the legendary freedom fighter here on Wednesday, Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the state-of-art Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan would be built to keep future generations abreast with the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighter.

Sharma who also inspected various sites for developing this state-of-the-art building in Jagraon, said that this monument would be a humble tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai.

The Deputy Commissioner asked the officials to submit complete land records, building plans, designs and other documents of these sites at the earliest so that a detailed project report can be prepared and construction work can be initiated expeditiously.

Sharma said that the state government would perpetuate the glorious history of this place for the coming generations and said that it has also released a grant of Rs 5 lakh for immediate renovation of the ancestral house of the Lala Lajpat Rai. He said that the Department of Cultural Affairs, Archives, and Archaeology & Museums would soon start the work here to preserve this national heritage.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner also paid his rich tribute to the greatest freedom fighter of India at his ancestral house and also visited a museum and library.