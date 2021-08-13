Punjab govt sanctions Rs 1.57 cr for Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan at Jagraon

Punjab government has sanctioned Rs 1.57 crore for construction of Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan at Jagraon town of Ludhiana, where the late freedom fighter had spent his childhood. The government also released Rs 5 lakh for the renovation of his ancestral house.

Ludhiana DC Varinder Kumar Sharma said that the Lala Lajpat Rai Bhawan would be built to keep future generations abreast with the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighter.

The DC asked the officials to submit complete land records, building plans, designs and other documents of these sites at the earliest so that a detailed project report can be prepared and construction work can be initiated expeditiously. Sharma said that the state government would perpetuate the glorious history of this place for the coming generations and said that it has also released a grant of Rs 5 lakh for immediate renovation of the ancestral house of the Lala Lajpat Rai.