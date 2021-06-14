Punjab govt releases grant of Rs 40 crore for infrastructure development of schools

The grant will be used for the rehabilitation of school equipment, purchase of sports and other equipment, developing laboratories, electricity, internet services, water supply, and teaching aids. (Express File/Representative)

The Punjab school education department, helmed by school education minister Vijay Inder Singla, on Monday released a grant of Rs 40.26 crore that will be used for the development of school infrastructure in the state.

According to a spokesperson of the education department, this grant has been released for the year 2021-22 and will be used for the development of primary and middle government schools in Punjab.

The grant will be used for the rehabilitation of school equipment, purchase of sports and other equipment, developing laboratories, electricity, internet services, water supply, and teaching aids. In addition, the money can also be used by the schools to maintain their buildings, toilets or to strengthen the building infrastructure.

The spokesperson for the education department said that Rs.331.50 lakh has been released for Amritsar district, Rs.70.15 lakh for Barnala, Rs.171.31 lakh for Bathinda, Rs.104.10 lakh for Faridkot, Rs.113.65 lakh for Fatehgarh Sahib, Rs.192.95 lakh for Fazilka, Rs. 193.10 lakh for Ferozepur, Rs. 265.50 lakh for Gurdaspur, Rs. 224.05 lakh for Hoshiarpur, Rs. 269.50 lakh for Jalandhar, Rs. 135.90 lakh for Kapurthala, Rs. 350.70 lakh for Ludhiana, Rs. 122.15 lakh for Mansa, Rs. 137.70 lakh for Moga, Rs.153.90 lakhs for Mohali, Rs. 139.30 lakh for Muktsar, Rs.107.85 lakhs for SBN, Rs.86.65 lakhs for Pathankot, Rs. 280.85 lakh for Patiala, Rs 130.85 lakh for Rupnagar, Rs 222.65 lakh for Sangrur, and Rs 189.75 lakh for Tarn Taran district.

According to the spokesperson, instructions have been issued to ensure that these grants are used with full transparency.