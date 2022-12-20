Punjab govt provides an online platform to SHGs to sell their products

The Punjab government has launched an online ‘Make in Punjab’ portal to market various products manufactured by self-help groups (SHGs) operating across the state to buyers in and outside of India.

In this regard, the department of rural development and panchayats, Punjab has written to all the Deputy Commissioners asking for the details of the products being manufactured by the Self Help Groups so that they can be uploaded on the portal and the group members can receive orders directly.

The Moga district administration said that in the letter received from Amit Kumar, the Joint Development Commissioner of the said department informed that more than 36700 self-help groups are currently working in Punjab. About 1000 of these groups are doing very well. The products manufactured by these groups are capable of giving competition to the products manufactured by the big companies. All that is needed is to deliver these products directly to the buyers without intermediaries.

Phulkaris, kurtis, various milk products, turmeric, pickles, oil, clothes, sweaters, Punjabi jutties and other products are being prepared by these groups. He said that although the Punjab government also facilitates making these self-help groups participate in craft, handicraft fairs and Saras fairs held in different parts of the country, some online platform is needed to take these products to the whole world. The need was felt which has been fulfilled with this portal.

He said that ‘Make in Punjab’ is an online marketplace which has been designed to support Self Help Groups in Punjab. The details being received through Deputy Commissioner offices are being uploaded on this portal. Buyers will place orders directly with the manufacturer through the portal. The department has also contracted with a delivery agency for home delivery of this order to the buyer.

The initiative uses technology to increase the visibility and marketability of products made by small self-help groups, which were so far limited to physical stalls at craft fairs.

Kumar appealed to people ensure that they make maximum purchases through this portal. Their purchase will not only help in reviving the culture of our rich heritage but will also support a livelihood.