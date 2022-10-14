scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Punjab govt invites applications for recruitment of 5,994 primary teachers

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that TET pass candidates can apply online for these posts of ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) teachers

Bains said that all the teacher recruitment exams will be conducted in a transparent manner. (Representational/ File)

Punjab school education department has issued an advertisement inviting applications from TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) pass candidates for recruitment of 5,994 primary teachers.

Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains said that TET pass candidates can apply online on http://www.educationrecruitmentboard.com from October 14 to November 10 till 5 pm) for these posts of ETT (Elementary Teacher Training) teachers.

Bains said that all these recruitment exams will be conducted in a transparent manner.

He said that an objective type written test of 200 marks will be conducted for these posts. The age limit for applicants is 18 to 37 years for general category, while reserved and other categories are given age relaxation as per rules. A minimum 50% marks in Class XII for general category candidates and 45% marks for reserved category applicants is mandatory. Also, passing TET-1 along with a two-year ETT course is a must for these posts, he added.
Out of these 5,994 posts, 975 are specially reserved for women and 2,994 backlog posts are also included in these posts.

The application fee is Rs 1,000 for general category and Rs 500 for reserved category.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 09:20:03 am
