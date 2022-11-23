scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

Punjab govt to take students on visit to prestigious higher edu institutes, Rs 1.46 cr budget sanctioned

Punjab water Punjab latest newsPunjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains. (Express file photo)

The Punjab government has decided to take students of government schools on a tour of prestigious higher education institutes, said education minister Harjot Singh Bains, Wednesday.

Bains added that with the decision, 20 students each of 9th to 12th class (five students per class) of 3661 government high and senior secondary schools will be benefited and around Rs 1.46 crore will be spent on these visits.

“Rs 200 per student has been released by the education department and total 75000 students have been enrolled for the visits of Science City, IIT, and other institutions,” he added.

The minister informed that Rs 9.12 lakh has been released to Amritsar district for this purpose, Rs 3.68 lakh to Barnala, Rs 8 lakh to Bathinda, Rs 3.48 lakh to Faridkot, Rs 3.20 lakh to Fatehgarh Sahib, Rs 6 lakh to Fazilka, Rs 4.88 lakh to Ferozepur, Rs 8.08 lakh to Gurdaspur, Rs 10.60 lakh to Hoshiarpur, Rs 11.20 lakh to Jalandhar, Rs 5.32 lakh to Kapurthala, Rs 14 lakh to Ludhiana, Rs 2.20 lakh to Malerkotla, Rs 5.20 lakh to Mansa, Rs 6.56 lakh to Moga, Rs 4.40 lakh to Mohali, Rs 6.16 lakh to Sri Muktsar Sahib, Rs4.12 lakh to Nawanshahr, Rs 3.20 lakhs to Pathankot, Rs 8.32 lakh to Patiala, Rs 4.64 lakh to Ropar. Rs 7.04 lakh each to districts Sangrur and Tarn Taran have also been released.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 07:54:33 pm
