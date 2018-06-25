‘Punjab govt has failed to implement Centre’s schemes for farmers’: Shwait Malik

BJP’s Punjab chief Shwait Malik (centre) on Sunday. (Express photo) BJP’s Punjab chief Shwait Malik (centre) on Sunday. (Express photo)

A FUNCTION organised by the BJP in Dhanauala constituency of Barnala district Sunday, to welcome its state president Shwait Malik, president BJP Punjab, effectively became a rally — owing to the number of farmers who attended.

Malik told the gathering, “In the next Assembly polls, Punjab farmers have made up their mind to defeat the Congress Government in Punjab as they have cheated farmers.”

Sukhwant Singh Dhanaula, the newly appointed vice-president of BJP (Punjab) was the co-coordinator of the event as he hails from the area. Most of the newly appointed Sikh faces in BJP were seen on stage, including Dhanaula himself, R S Gill, media coordinator, Dyal Sodhi, general secretary of BJP (Punjab), Vikrammeet Cheema, Kisan Morcha in-charge, among others.

This was the first big gathering of the BJP in Malwa after Malik took over as its state president. Malik spoke more about the schemes of the Centre and targeted the state government for “not implementing these properly.”

Malik, sporting a saffron turban, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated many schemes for farmers, such as personal insurance, crop insurance, soil health card. There is no shortage of fertilizers as well in NDA tenure. Prime Minister has promised to double the income of farmers by 2022 and every year he is already increasing one and a half per cent prices in MSP.” He claimed,”The Punjab government has failed to implement these schemes and so we are promoting these schemes among the masses so that they can get maximum benefits. “

He also targeted PPCC president Sunil Jakhar, saying, “Jakhar used to stage dharnas against the SAD-BJP government over supply of canal water, but why is he quiet now when farmers are being forced to use contaminated groundwater due to shortage of canal water?”

Maj RS Gill (retd), media coordinator, BJP, said, “This was a big rally in rural Punjab and the support from farmers was overwhelming, BJP will organise more such rallies in Malwa after the paddy season.”

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App