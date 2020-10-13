Punjab govt allows reopening of schools for classes IX to XII after Oct 15

The spokesperson said that schools which are being allowed to open after October 15 would have to mandatorily follow SOPs to be issued by the state school education department in consultation with the state health and family welfare department. (Representational)

The Punjab government on Monday decided to open more activates in areas outside containment zones after October 15.

A spokesperson of the government said a decision has been taken to reopen schools and coaching institutions in a graded manner after October 15, subject to some conditions. Online/distance learning shall continue to be the preferred mode of teaching and be encouraged. Students of only classes IX to XII are permitted to attend schools/institutions with parental consent. Attendance will not be compulsory.

He further said that schools which are being allowed to open after October 15 would have to mandatorily follow SOPs to be issued by the state school education department in consultation with the state health and family welfare department.

In addition, higher educational institutions only for research scholars (Ph.D) and post-graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratories/experimental works are permitted to open after October 15.

For centrally funded higher education institutions, the head of institution would satisfy herself/himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph. D) and post-graduate students in science and technology streams requiring laboratories/experimental works.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.