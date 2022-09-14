scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

Punjab Gov stresses on police-public efforts to fight drugs, arms trafficking

Terming the six border districts as most sensitive, he said that Pakistan has realized that it could not dare to initiate direct war with India, so it has started targeting “our youth by sending drugs” and ammunition. “We can thwart these tricks of the enemy if people remain vigilant,” he added.

the Governor said that with the public participation and coordination of all security agencies, “we can stop the attempts made by the anti-national elements to smuggle arms and drugs into our state with the intention of destabilizing India”. (File)

Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit Tuesday laid emphasis on the joint efforts of police and public to eradicate the menace of drugs and arms trafficking.

Interacting with the sarpanches of the border villages at Fazilka’s Government MR College, the Governor said that with the public participation and coordination of all security agencies, “we can stop the attempts made by the anti-national elements to smuggle arms and drugs into our state with the intention of destabilizing India”.

Terming the six border districts as most sensitive, he said that Pakistan has realized that it could not dare to initiate direct war with India, so it has started targeting “our youth by sending drugs” and ammunition. “We can thwart these tricks of the enemy if people remain vigilant,” he added.

He also emphasised on the need of civil security committees at the village and ward levels.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...Premium
UPSC Key-September 13, 2022: Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Or...
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...Premium
A multi-storeyed fraud: Pune building sold, bought, mortgaged about 20 ti...
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...Premium
Why is India’s August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 ...
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominousPremium
BMC at stake, Sena restraint gives way to confrontation, signs ominous

Cong question govt over Gov remarks on illegal mining

Supporting Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s remarks that those involved in illegal sand mining along border should be booked for treason, Punjab Congress president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring Tuesday said “this is a serious and scathing indictment of the state government, which has remained lenient and lax on the matter despite High Court orders and the alarm raised by the security agencies”.

Warring, while expressing his gratitude to the Governor for “trying to shake the Punjab government out of its slumber and inertia”, reminded him that “the Congress party had demanded a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) into the illegal sand mining along the borders”. Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa also warned Bhagwant Mann government on “its laxity to check illegal mining in the border areas, hence posing a serious threat to the national security”.

Referring to the statements of Purohit expressing concerns over the “unbridled illegal mining in the border areas of Punjab”, Bajwa stated “if Bhagwant Mann failed to check the same immediately it would amount to hugely bargaining with the security of the country”.

Advertisement

Bajwa said he was a part of a delegation of senior congress leaders on September 1 to handover a memorandum to the Punjab Governor. In the memorandum, Bajwa said, he had “expressed the same concern over the deep ditches being dug near the Punjab borders posing a serious threat to national security”.

Warring in an appeal to the Governor stated, “Now that you have also shared our concern and seen it for yourself as how rampant and wanton mining is illegally taking place along the borders thus causing grave risk to the national security, there should be no reason not to recommend an NIA probe into the matter at the earliest.”

The PCC president maintained that he “did not have any hope from the Punjab government as it had been trapped in misplaced priorities with its Delhi leadership pushing agendas either not concerned with Punjab or against its interests like the SYL.”

Advertisement

Bajwa pointed out that “both the Army and the Border Security Force (BSF) had submitted affidavits in the high court that deep dug trenches near the border could become happy hunting grounds for the anti national elements for smuggling arms and ammunition from across the border hence posing threat to India’s security”.

First published on: 14-09-2022 at 04:14:03 am
Next Story

As Vedanta-Foxconn picks Gujarat, blame game in Maharashtra

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments

Top News

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona
UEFA Champions League

Brilliant Sane goal wins it for Bayern against Barcelona

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

In Akhilesh’s biting attacks on Keshav Maurya, a strategy of ‘non-Yadav OBC outreach’

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release
EXCLUSIVE

Ayan Mukerji reveals Brahmastra 2 aiming for Dec 2025 release

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra
John Brittas writes

Rahul Gandhi, shun the shortcuts in Bharat Jodo Yatra

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Why has a Delhi court asked Amazon to stop selling Rooh Afza made in Pakistan?

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Suppose somebody is selling spurious apples in a mall, will you pull up landlord: Amazon argues before HC

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’ or ‘G7 Group’

Premium
Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Why is India's August unemployment rate the highest in the past 12 months?

Premium
Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

Seven-star resort in Kerala worth Rs 200 crore to be razed over CRZ violations

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

The dangerous extortion racket run by instant loan apps and their link to China

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Indian citizen pleads guilty in first-ever cryptocurrency insider trading case in US

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Why popping Azithromycin arbitrarily may make you drug-resistant

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 13: Latest News
Advertisement