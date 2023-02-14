Punjab Governor questions CM Mann over selection of teachers for Singapore visit: What was selection criteria?

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit wrote to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Tuesday questioning the selection criteria adopted by the education department to select government school teachers sent to Singapore for training recently.
Purohit wrote that “complaints were received pointing to certain malpractices and illegalities in the selection process” and that there was “no transparency” in the procedure.
A group of 36 teachers (the majority posted as principals) from government schools of Punjab underwent professional training for teachers at Principals Academy, Singapore, from February 6-10. Maninder Singh Sarkaria, director of State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Punjab, led the group. When they returned to Delhi on February 11, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Mann welcomed them.
So, what was the Punjab education department’s selection criteria adopted to select the teachers for foreign training?
Online applications
On December 22, 2022, the Punjab education department invited online applications on its portal epunjabschool.gov.in from principals interested in visiting Singapore for the training.
As per the criteria of selection which the SCERT released, two categories of teachers were eligible to apply: school principals (who were posted in government schools as principals) and educational administrators (teachers who were stationed in administrative offices such as District Education officers (DEOs), deputy DEOs etc).
Selection parameters for school principals
The SCERT had released selection parameters and marks to be given for each parameter fulfilled. For school principals, the selection parameters were:
Some general parameters were also considered while preparing the merit list for the Singapore visit: Students’ academic achievements, increase in enrollment, innovative experiments in teaching, e-content distribution for teaching, articles published in research journals/magazines, promotion of sports, handling additional components such as mid-day meal, libraries, examinations, work for gender equality and girl education etc.
For educational administrators
At least eight years of experience was required, with remaining service of two or more years. The other parameters for selection were the same as for school principals.
Final list
The final list of 36 teachers included 34 school principals and 2 district education officers (DEOs).
