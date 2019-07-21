Punjab: Ghaggar fury continues, water from breach reaches village link roads

A flood-like situation due to torrential rains prevailed in some places in Punjab Saturday with the Ghaggar river inundating standing crops, including cotton and paddy, as Army and NDRF teams worked to save lives and properties.

The Ghaggar river overflowed in Patiala, Moga, Mansa, Sangrur, Ferozepur, Faridkot and Bathinda following heavy torrential rainfall, officials said. Residents along the river have been alerted, they said. Many villagers started moving to safer places with their belongings and livestock.

This comes even as officials are working to plug a 80-ft breach near Phulad in Sangrur.

Deputy Commissioner Ghanshyam Thori told The Indian Express that “15 feet of the breach has been plugged, medical teams have been deputed in every village and fodder for cattle is being provided”.

Meanwhile, with water reaching several other villages, locals have started putting sand bags outside their houses as preventive measure.

Several link roads are flooded disconnecting people who travel from Moonak to Makraur Sahib forcing them to take a detour of an additional 10-12 km.

The water level in Ghaggar Saturday evening was 750 feet, marginally less than Friday’s 750.8 feet. “It is expected to go down further Sunday. Army has assured to control the breach in another 24 hours. We will provide 100 per cent compensation to the farmers for their crop damage. Primary concern now is to save animals and human lives. We are meeting the panchayats,” Thori said.

Some farmers, whose crops were flooded, said they have suffered huge losses and demanded that the government compensate them.

Heavy rains have lashed many parts of Punjab during the past few days. Although the weather has remained largely dry since Wednesday, there is a flood-like situation in some parts.

Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar Thursday said compensation will be given to farmers whose crops have suffered damage due to the recent heavy rains in various parts of the state.