Punjab gets fresh vaccine stock; reports 128 Covid cases, 6 deaths

With six more deaths, the state’s Covid toll reached 16,186. The total number of confirmed positive cases in the state is 5,97,598 and active cases are 1,583.

Punjab received fresh 2.04 lakh doses of Covishield Sunday, said a health official.

The state recorded 128 fresh Covid cases and six deaths in the past 24 hours, as per the state health bulletin, Sunday.

A total of 13 patients are on ventilator support and 304 on oxygen support.

The highest fresh cases were reported from Ludhiana (24), Fazilka (20), Amritsar (15), Jalandhar (12) and Bathinda (10). A total of 43,012 tests were conducted. Positivity rate for the day stood at 0.30%.

A total of 30,322 lakh doses (1 and 2 combined) of Covid vaccine were administered in Punjab Sunday.