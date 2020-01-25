Punjab: Freeing SGPC from Badals main target, says Sukhdev Singh

Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Manjit Singh GK and others during a meeting in Ludhiana. (Photo Credit: Gurmeet Singh) Paramjit Singh Khalsa, Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa, Manjit Singh GK and others during a meeting in Ludhiana. (Photo Credit: Gurmeet Singh)

Rebel Akali leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Friday reiterated that his main aim was to “free” the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), the apex religious body of the Sikhs, from the “grip” of former Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal’s family.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who has been suspended by the Akali Dal, was addressing the first meeting of “Safar-e-Akali Lehar”, a movement kickstarted by him last week.

“I will be meeting Home Minister Amit Shah with a delegation to press upon him to get SGPC polls conducted,” Dhindsa said.

Replying to queries as to why he was speaking against Badals now and not earlier, Dhindsa said, “I had been raising this demand earlier as well that SAD president should be Parkash Singh Badal and Sukhbir should be removed from this post. I had raised the objections from within the party, but when nothing happened. Now, I have come out to speak in public as we want to re-create the old Akali Dal”.

Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee’s former president Manjeet Singh GK was also present in the meeting. He was expelled from the SAD in May, 2019 after he raised questions on party leadership. Manjeet Singh, while addressing the workers, said, “Janata Dal (United), which had walked out when voting happened on CAA in Parliament, has been given two seats in Delhi Assembly elections by the BJP, while SAD which had voted in favour was given no seat at all. Now the SAD is giving vague explanations. On one hand they are asking their councillors in Delhi to resign on this issue while their own Union Minister Harsimrat Badal has not budged from her seat at all. They are showing double standards.”

GK too stressed that their main focus is to get SGPC polls declared so that new body can be elected.

Balwant Singh Ramoowalia was also present in this meeting. He asked workers to bring back the old Akali Dal Taksali back.

