Punjab: Four more suspected drug deaths

Four more suspected drug-related deaths were reported in Punjab Monday. In Talwandi Sabo area of Bathinda district, a 24-year-old man was found unconscious in Rampura area with a syringe lying nearby. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

His relatives admitted that he had been an addict for the past three-four years. Bathinda zone IG M M Farooqi said, “We have sent viscera for examination and only after the report will we be able to know whether the death was due to drug overdose or some other reason for it. In addition to this, one more report is also awaited.”

In another case, Basant Singh (27) died allegedly due to drug overdose in Khilchian village of Ferozepur. The family did not lodge a police complaint but said Basant was an addict and had been taking intravenous drugs. He is survived by his wife and two children.

A 21-year-old man, Shivam, died in Ferozepur city and police sources said he used to take intravenous drugs.

Manmohan Singh, a resident of Ladhowal village of Ferozepur, also died allegedly of drug overdose. SSP Ferozepur, Preetam Singh, however, said, “Every death should not be linked with drugs. A few days ago, one Avtar Singh of Khai Femeke had died and it was linked with drugs. But in fact, he had a neurological problem. His family never got post-mortem done. We will investigate all such cases as no one has come to the police with any drug-related allegations.”

