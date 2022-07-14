scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Punjab: Four minor girls go missing in Ludhiana

Mother of one of the girls said that her daughter and three of her friends were last spotted together in the colony on Sunday evening.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
Updated: July 14, 2022 10:07:29 am
punjab news, ludhiana news, missing personsThe girls hail from Nepal and were residing with their family near Bhagwan Chowk of Ludhiana.

Four minor girls aged between 13 and 15 years went missing under mysterious circumstances from Janta Nagar area of Ludhiana. Police said that as per the complainant, four of them were friends and went missing together late on Sunday.

The girls hail from Nepal and were residing with their family near Bhagwan Chowk of Ludhiana. Mother of one of the girls said that her daughter and three of her friends were last spotted together in the colony on Sunday evening.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO of division number 6 police station, said that police have initiated investigation and launched the search operation. “We have urged the families to share whatever details so that we could get some lead in the case. We collected the CCTV footage and tracked their last location. Their pictures have been shared on official groups,” she said.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that initial probe has revealed that the girls had boarded a bus to Barnala. “They went on Sunday evening but police was informed after two days on Tuesday evening. We are working on the case,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformationPremium
New IT Act looks to rein in ‘deliberate’ misinformation
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...Premium
Explained: As Uddhav Thackeray and Eknath Shinde battle over Shiv Sena sy...
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...Premium
Uber obtained Delhi rape victim’s medical records ‘illegally’, prompting ...
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judgePremium
Roe vs Wade: Myth of the ideologically neutral judge

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 14: Latest News
Advertisement