Punjab: Four minor girls go missing in Ludhiana

Four minor girls aged between 13 and 15 years went missing under mysterious circumstances from Janta Nagar area of Ludhiana. Police said that as per the complainant, four of them were friends and went missing together late on Sunday.

The girls hail from Nepal and were residing with their family near Bhagwan Chowk of Ludhiana. Mother of one of the girls said that her daughter and three of her friends were last spotted together in the colony on Sunday evening.

Inspector Madhu Bala, SHO of division number 6 police station, said that police have initiated investigation and launched the search operation. “We have urged the families to share whatever details so that we could get some lead in the case. We collected the CCTV footage and tracked their last location. Their pictures have been shared on official groups,” she said.

Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma said that initial probe has revealed that the girls had boarded a bus to Barnala. “They went on Sunday evening but police was informed after two days on Tuesday evening. We are working on the case,” he said.