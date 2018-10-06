Punjab: Four injured in clashes near venue of Badal’s meeting

“Congress is trying to defame us, but our workers are in an upbeat mood and will turn up in large numbers in Patiala rally,” said Parkash Singh Badal. “Congress is trying to defame us, but our workers are in an upbeat mood and will turn up in large numbers in Patiala rally,” said Parkash Singh Badal.

A DAY after protest against SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal, SAD patron Parkash Singh Badal faced protest from Sikh organisations at Talwandi Sabo. Sikh protestors under the banner of SAD(Amritsar) stopped a bus of Akali workers going towards the Chhatha marriage palace, where Badal was to address a workers meeting, and clashed with the Akali workers who came out of the bus. About 3-4 persons were injured, including one Darshan Singh, who was leading the protest.

Darshan alleged that he was attacked with a sword by Akali workers, however, no police complaint had been lodged from both sides. Jagdeep Singh Nakai, President of SAD (Badal) said, “Protestors were about 20-25 in number. They were brandishing swords, rods and sticks. They even hit our bus with the sticks. They came to attack us but we defended ourselves and chased them away.”

Parminder Singh Balianwali, President of SAD(Amritsar), Bathinda wing said,” We wanted to show black flags to Parkash Singh Badal as we want action to be taken against him for sacrilege incidents and Sikh sangat is angry at the Badals.”

Both sides accuse the other of brandishing swords and initiating the clash.

DSP Talwandi Sabo Varinder Singh confirmed of the clash, saying, “I had called both the parties, however no one turned up till now. Action will be taken only when someone files a police complaint.”

Clash happened much before the venue of public meeting. Both groups in fact had old rivalries and they chose today’s day to settle scores.” he added.

Meanwhile Parkash Singh Badal, while addressing the workers, said, “These attacks are happening due to conspiracy by Congress. Yesterday it happened in Sangrur and today at Talwandi Sabo. Congress is trying to defame us, but our workers are in an upbeat mood and will turn up in large numbers in Patiala rally.”

On Thursday, Sukhbir’s cavalcade had also been attacked in Sangrur in which FIR was lodged against 40 unidentified persons.

