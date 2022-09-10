scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 10, 2022

Punjab: 4 arrested for looting Rs 25 lakh posing as I-T officials, Rs 11L recovered

Khanna SSP Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash said that suspecting involvement of people who knew the family, police started zeroing in on people who were aware that the owner of the house Sajjan Singh had kept Rs 25 lakh at home.

arrested khannaOne of the accused Rajnish Kumar, who is in the business of sale and purchase of old cars, is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling. (Representative photo)

Six days after a group of armed miscreants barged into a farmer’s house in Rohno Khurd village of Khanna and fled with Rs 25 lakh posing as Income-Tax officials on September 4, police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of four people. They have also recovered Rs 11 lakh and three vehicles – BMW, Toyota Innova and Mahindra Verito – from them. Khanna police said that at least nine people were involved in the crime and five are yet to be arrested.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Hakim alias Dr Khan of Haji Nagar, of Malerkotla, Rajnish Kumar alias Sonu of Zira of Ferozepur, Paramdeep Singh alias Vicky of Partap Nagar, Ludhiana and Rajiv Kumar Sahni alias Sukha of Abdullapur Basti, Ludhiana. While three of them were arrested from Khanna, Sahni was arrested from Bihar.

The other suspects are Gurcharan Singh of Jodhan, his nephew Gurpreet Singh alias Peeta of Malaud, Sukhwinder Singh alias Mann of Payal, Daljit Singh of Malerkotla and Harpreet Singh Gill of Tajpur road, Ludhiana.

Khanna SSP Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash said that suspecting involvement of people who knew the family, police started zeroing in on people who were aware that the owner of the house Sajjan Singh had to make payment in a land deal for which he had kept Rs 25 lakh at home.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...Premium
Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without i...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— Mohenjo Daro to Internati...
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetingsPremium
The Queen, her prime ministers and their weekly meetings
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...Premium
Pakistan’s small-town cricket revolution springs from greater democ...

The SSP said, “Investigation revealed that one of the accused Gurcharan Singh had mediated in a matrimonial dispute between Sajjan Singh and his daughter-in-law’s family. He was aware that Sajjan Singh had kept money at his home. He shared it with his nephew Gurpreet Singh and hatched the plot. Gurcharan, Mohammad Halim, Paramdeep Singh and Rajnish Kumar did recce of the house and in the early hours on September 4, they entered the house posing as income-tax officials and conducted a fake raid. They had also procured fake identity cards of the IT department.”

One of the accused Rajnish Kumar, who is in the business of sale and purchase of old cars, is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling. Sahni is his employee, Paramdeep Singh and Gurcharan Singh were also booked in cheating cases earlier.

An FIR under Sections 392, 419, 342 of IPC, Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act was already registered at Khanna Sadar police station and now Sections 411 and 395 of IPC have been added to it.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 10:22:13 pm
Next Story

Leipzig stun Dortmund 3-0 in winning debut for coach Marco Rose

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws
Express Opinion

Brahmastra may break Bollywood’s dry spell. But the film is not without its flaws

Premium
VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

VHP hits back at Shazia Ilmi: BJP must come clean on Bilkis convicts issue

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Yogendra Yadav’s journey: ‘Cong must die’ to ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, AAP to Swaraj India

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

Congress, BJP spar over video of Rahul's interaction with Christian priest

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border
Moosewala murder case

6th shooter Deepak Mundi arrested from near Bengal-Nepal border

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman
App fraud case

ED recovers Rs 7 crore from premises linked to Kolkata businessman

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Shikara: The better film about the Kashmir conflict

Premium
Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

Prince William now owns the Oval cricket ground: here's how

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

When Hrithik told SRK he'd been 'displaced' as biggest star: 'It became shameless'

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Britain has a new monarch. How flags, currency, the anthem will change

Premium
Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 10: Latest News
Advertisement