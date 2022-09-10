Punjab: 4 arrested for looting Rs 25 lakh posing as I-T officials, Rs 11L recovered

Six days after a group of armed miscreants barged into a farmer’s house in Rohno Khurd village of Khanna and fled with Rs 25 lakh posing as Income-Tax officials on September 4, police claimed to have cracked the case with the arrest of four people. They have also recovered Rs 11 lakh and three vehicles – BMW, Toyota Innova and Mahindra Verito – from them. Khanna police said that at least nine people were involved in the crime and five are yet to be arrested.

The arrested accused have been identified as Mohammad Hakim alias Dr Khan of Haji Nagar, of Malerkotla, Rajnish Kumar alias Sonu of Zira of Ferozepur, Paramdeep Singh alias Vicky of Partap Nagar, Ludhiana and Rajiv Kumar Sahni alias Sukha of Abdullapur Basti, Ludhiana. While three of them were arrested from Khanna, Sahni was arrested from Bihar.

The other suspects are Gurcharan Singh of Jodhan, his nephew Gurpreet Singh alias Peeta of Malaud, Sukhwinder Singh alias Mann of Payal, Daljit Singh of Malerkotla and Harpreet Singh Gill of Tajpur road, Ludhiana.

Khanna SSP Dayama Harish Kumar Omprakash said that suspecting involvement of people who knew the family, police started zeroing in on people who were aware that the owner of the house Sajjan Singh had to make payment in a land deal for which he had kept Rs 25 lakh at home.

The SSP said, “Investigation revealed that one of the accused Gurcharan Singh had mediated in a matrimonial dispute between Sajjan Singh and his daughter-in-law’s family. He was aware that Sajjan Singh had kept money at his home. He shared it with his nephew Gurpreet Singh and hatched the plot. Gurcharan, Mohammad Halim, Paramdeep Singh and Rajnish Kumar did recce of the house and in the early hours on September 4, they entered the house posing as income-tax officials and conducted a fake raid. They had also procured fake identity cards of the IT department.”

One of the accused Rajnish Kumar, who is in the business of sale and purchase of old cars, is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling. Sahni is his employee, Paramdeep Singh and Gurcharan Singh were also booked in cheating cases earlier.

An FIR under Sections 392, 419, 342 of IPC, Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act was already registered at Khanna Sadar police station and now Sections 411 and 395 of IPC have been added to it.