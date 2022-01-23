Punjab: Former DGP, Sidhu aide Mohammad Mustafa booked for ‘provocative’ speech

The police have booked former Punjab DGP Mohammad Mustafa for allegedly making a provocative speech in Baghwala Mohalla in Malerkotla on January 20. The former top cop and principal strategic advisor to state Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu has been charged under Section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) that deals with the offence of promoting enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, among others.

The former DGP has also been booked under Section 125 of the Representation of the People Act. In both cases, punishment exceeds up to three years with or without fine. The FIR was lodged on the basis of a complaint by inspector Harjinder Singh of Malerkotla city police station. Although Mustafa has been booked under a non-bailable offence, he hasn’t been arrested yet.

Notably, both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had organised political meetings in Baghwala Mohalla of Malerkotla town within a distance of about 20-25 feet on January 20. Mustafa had purportedly made the provocative speech after AAP supporters raised slogans against him following the police’s decision to stop their programme.

Malerkotla SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal had on Friday stated that complaints had been lodged against both the political parties for reportedly violating Covid-19 protocols.

She later confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Mustafa and said, “We are inquiring the details of the incident minutely. No one will be allowed to spoil the atmosphere of the city.”

In a controversial video, which has gone viral on the social media, Mustafa can be heard saying, “Ma ki kasam kha ke kehta hun, inka koi bhi jalsa nahi hone dunga. Main kaumi fauji hun, kaumi sipahi hun, RSS ka agent nahi jo dar ke chhup jaun (I swear by my mother, I will not let them organise any political event. I am an Armyman and a soldier of the community and not an RSS agent who will hide in fear).

“Agar dobara aisi harkat ki, khuda kasam inke ghar main ghus ke marunga (If they repeat the same mistake again, I swear by God that I will enter their houses and beat them).”

He also reportedly said, “I am giving a warning today. I am not fighting for votes, but I am fighting for the community… I want to tell the district police and the district administration, if such permission is given along with my jalsa… I will create a situation that will be difficult to control.”

After the video surfaced, state BJP leaders held a press conference on Saturday and claimed that Mustafa had attacked a particular religion in his speech.

On the other hand, AAP candidate Jameel-Ur-Rehman had complained that Mustafa was trying to threaten people with his speeches.

“As the pandals of both the parties were close to each other, the DJ of the Congress was causing disturbance in AAP’s function and they were not able to listen to the speeches,” said Waseem Sheikh, the secretary of Muslim Sikh Federation Punjab.

Mustafa, however, claimed that he did not target any religion in his speech. He even stated that the event in question was not organised by the Congress.

Meanwhile, another video of AAP supporters raising the slogan of “Mustafa go back, UP-wale wapas jao” has also gone viral on the social media.

Notably, Returning Officer Jasbir Singh had issued notice pertaining to the alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct to both the parties. Jasbir Singh told indianexpress.com, “We have received replies from both political parties and any further action will be taken by the Election Commission of India.”