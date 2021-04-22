Punjab: Former Congress MLA Jagraj Singh Gill dies of Covid

Former Congress MLA from Moga Jagraj Singh Gill, 95, died at a hospital in Mohali Wednesday. He was 95.

In August last year when the first Covid wave was going on, Gill had objected to the Moga district administration’s decision to come up with a temporary cremation site for Covid patients on the land (donated by Gill) which had been lying vacant at drug de-addiction centre at Janer village. Gill had donated his five-acre land for the centre in the memory of his two late sons and wife. Gill had told The Indian Express that he had donated the land for drug de-addiction centre and not for making a cremation site for Covid patients.

Apprehending that addicts might stop coming to the centre if a cremation site for Covid patients is made near it, he had objected to the move. As a result, the plan was later dropped.

Gill was elected as MLA from Moga in 1957. He also remained chairman of the Punjab Mandi Board in 1970’s. Several grain market yards were constructed across the state during his tenure.

In his condolence message, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh described Gill as a great philanthropist and a fine human being with the qualities of head and heart. He was a committed soldier of the party who worked tirelessly for the uplift of unprivileged sections of society. His valuable services for strengthening the party at the grassroots level would be ever remembered, Amarinder added.

Cabinet minister Charanjit Singh Channi said Gill had set up a de-addiction centre at Moga, and donated land worth crores for it. He funded the construction of main block of Kendri Singh Sabha Centre in Chandigarh. About a week ago, he donated Rs 5.50 lakh to provide beds, mosquito nets and table fans to protesting farmers.