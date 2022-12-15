Punjab Foodgrain transportation scam: Despite six chargesheets, demotion, the rise and rise of Singla during Ashu’s tenure

The 1556-page chargesheet filed by the Punjab vigilance bureau in the alleged foodgrain transportation, labour and cartage scam against former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and other accused has revealed that despite facing six chargesheets, ‘causing loss of at least Rs 85 crore to the department’ and subsequent demotion, the absconding accused in the case, Rakesh Kumar Singla, former deputy director (now dismissed) of food and civil supplies department was not only promoted but was also given crucial responsibilities of the department on Ashu’s orders.

The chargesheet, assessed by The Indian Express, submitted in the Ludhiana court also includes the copy of a 2017 order that was passed by then principal secretary KAP Sinha who had rejected Singla’s application seeking “voluntary retirement” from the department, at the time when he faced six chargesheets and was demoted from deputy director to assistant director (DFSC).

However, after Ashu became Punjab’s food and civil supplies minister in April 2018, Singla was again elevated as chief vigilance committee (CVC) chairman and later also given charge of two crucial verticals – inspection of crates for procurement agencies and charge of labour, transport and cartage policy.

The vigilance has claimed that Ashu in connivance with Singla had altered and introduced changes in labour, cartage and transportation policy 2020-21 to benefit certain contractors from tendering process and later tenders were allotted after exchange of heavy bribes to their handpicked contractors. Singla has been accused of accepting Rs 20 lakh bribe by accused contractor Telu Ram, as per the vigilance. Ram claimed, in his statement to the vigilance, that Singla had accepted Rs 20 lakh on Ashu’s behalf. Singla, a resident of Rajguru Nagar in Ludhiana, is currently believed to be hiding in Canada and was declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

Rakesh Kumar Singla. (Express Photo0 Rakesh Kumar Singla. (Express Photo0

In his order dated October 9, 2017, Sinha, while rejecting Singla’s application for ‘voluntary retirement’ had observed, ‘…This becomes evident from his application, per se, that he intended to evade his demotion from the post of Deputy Director to DFSC..’

Sinha in his order wrote that “official’s malafide intent could be seen further evident from the fact that he had been evading even the receipt of the chargesheet issued to him…Disciplinary proceedings against him have been initiated..”

As per the details of the six chargesheets, Singla was accused of causing irregularities in wheat distribution at Raiyaa (Amritsar) in August 2017 causing a loss of Rs 10 crore, then again in 2017 he was issued chargesheet at Banga (Nawanshahr) for loss of Rs 25 crore, then in Tarn Taran for wheat damage of Rs 50 crore, then in September 2017 for obtaining Canadian PR in illegal/unauthorised manner, then for failure to file income tax return as DFSC Jalandhar and delivery of wheat without RO.

Advertisement

Sinha had further written in the order that “his (Singla’s) intention to get himself relieved from the service was to keep himself insulated from the order of demotion.”

The enquiry against Singla had further found that he was “trying to manipulate” the issue of his Canadian PR, says the order. “He has been found involved in several cases of diversion of wheat distribution under National Food Security Act.. In such circumstances, chances of transfer of illegal money getting transferred to foreign countries cannot be ruled out,” further observed Sinha.

The order further reveals that the department had to put a lot of effort just to ensure that Singla received the chargsheets and officials in four districts – TarnTaran, Nawanshahr, Ludhiana and Faridkot—were deputed just to locate him.

Advertisement

However, even after facing these chargesheets, demotion and disciplinary action, months later Singla was not only back in action but was also promoted as chairman CVC from assistant director, after Ashu’s approval.

In his fresh written statement to the vigilance, Sinha has stated that Singla’s appointment as CVC chairman was done at ‘minister level’.

Sinha, who was with the department from March 2017 to June 2020, in his statement has submitted, “…Rakesh Kumar Singla was deputy director when I joined. He was facing five chargesheets and another enquiry for his Canadian PR… He was demoted as assistant director following High Court order. Appointing him as CVC wasn’t under my purview. Singla was made CVC on then minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s orders passed on June 21, 2018… He was also given the work to inspect crates which are supplied to procurement agencies on February 15, 2019 and handed over the charge of labor, cartage and transport policy on January 2, 2019… both on the orders of then minister Ashu.’

As per chargesheet, Telu Ram in his statement said when he handed over bribe of Rs 20 lakh to Singla, the latter said, “Ashu naal lain dain vi main hi karda haan… (I only take care of Ashu’s financial transactions).”