Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Punjab foodgrain scam: Two officers held for ‘taking iPhone, Rs 5 lakh as bribes’

Proclaimed-offender proceedings have been initiated against an absconding officer and two aides of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, already in jail in the case.

bribery news, Punjab news, indian expressill allegedly took Rs 2 lakh and an iPhone as bribes, while Kaur took Rs 3 lakh as a bribe from another accused, Telu Ram, a contractor arrested earlier in the case. (File)

The Punjab vigilance bureau arrested two district food supply officials on Tuesday in connection with the alleged foodgrain tender scam, taking to six the total arrests in the case in which former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu is lodged in Patiala Jail.

The vigilance bureau also initiated proclaimed-offender proceedings against three absconding accused in the case: Rakesh Kumar Singla, former deputy director of the food and civil supplies department, and Pankaj Meenu Malhotra and Inderjit Singh alias Indi, both said to be Ashu’s personal assistants.

A bureau spokesperson identified the arrested accused as district food and supply controllers Sukhwinder Singh Gill (then in Ludhiana West) and Harveen Kaur (then in Ludhiana East). Gill is now posted at Faridkot and Kaur at Jalandhar.

The spokesperson said the duo were members or conveners of district tender committees and along with other members, were responsible to check relevant documents attached with the tenders including the list of transport vehicles. But they did not allegedly verify the registration numbers of the vehicles. After accepting bribes, they allotted tenders to bidders who had submitted wrong documents, the spokesperson said.

Gill allegedly took Rs 2 lakh and an iPhone as bribes, while Kaur took Rs 3 lakh as a bribe from another accused, Telu Ram, a contractor arrested earlier in the case.

The spokesperson said both officers would be produced in court Wednesday.

The bureau submitted a preliminary chargesheet in a Ludhiana court against Ashu, Telu Ram and commission agent Krishan Lal Dhotiwala on November 14.

Ashu, who held the food and civil supplies portfolio in the Congress government, was arrested on August 22 from a Ludhiana salon amid high drama with his party accusing the AAP government of a “witch-hunt”.

On August 16, the bureau booked the owner and partners of Gurdas Ram & Company, unnamed officials of the state food and civil supplies department and employees of procurement agencies for allegedly committing irregularities in allotting labour, cartage and transportation tenders for grain markets in Ludhiana district.

The FIR was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), 467 (forgery of valuable security, etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document), 120B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 7, 8, 12 and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act at the vigilance bureau police station in Ludhiana.

The bureau had also arrested another commission agent, Anil Jain. All are in judicial custody.

First published on: 22-11-2022 at 05:57:24 pm
