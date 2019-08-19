Punjab floods: 28 villages affected in Moga

At least 28 villages situated near Sutlej banks in Dharamkot division of Moga district have been affected after heavy discharge of water from Ropar Headworks. Moga Deputy Commissioner has also issued evacuation orders in two worst affected Dharamkot villages — Sanghera and Kambo Khurd — after water entered people’s homes and fields Sunday.

Moga DC Sandeep Hans said that administration has setup four relief camps to deal with the situation. “Initially, people were reluctant to move to camps but now they are cooperating. These two villages are situated right in middle of river bed and water enters here whenever there is rise in Sutlej levels. There are some 580 people living in these two villages. We are taking them to camps in boats etc.,” he said.

He added that intervening night of Sunday and Monday will be crucial to see damage that rising water may leave behind once it reaches villages in Dharamkot.

“Only in morning can we tell how much damage it did. Priority is to move people to safety,” said the DC. In many villages, people faced difficulty in moving to relief camps as their cattle were stuck in water and their fields inundated. They refused to move leaving their animals behind as administration deployed boats to evacuate them.