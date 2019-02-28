Punjab: Flag meeting cancelled at border amid growing tension

AMID GROWING tension between India and Pakistan, the monthly flag meeting at the Sadki border in Punjab’s Fazilka — earlier scheduled for Wednesday morning — was cancelled.

This meeting is held alternately at BSF and Pak rangers’ checkposts. BSF sources said Pak rangers had sent information late Tuesday evening that the meeting, to be held by them this time, had been cancelled.

However, the retreat ceremony — a daily military practice of lowering the flags, in which both sides participate — took place as usual at the Sadqi border in Fazilka and Hussainiwala in Ferozepur. Slogans of ‘Allah hu Akbar’ and ‘Bharat mata ki jai’ were raised by the public from both sides. Despite it being a working day, more people than usual congregated for the ceremony. Three Jain sadhvis visited the ceremony and appealed for peace between the two countries, revealed information from BSF.

Ravi Dhingra, a farmer based in Mohammad Pira village, said, “It rained last night so most farmers did not go across the fence to their farms, but the BSF never stopped any farmer, only told them to stay alert.”

He added, “Till yesterday, villagers were in an upbeat mood. But on Wednesday they became a little restless after hearing about an India pilot being in Pakistan custody.”

Sources said a few villagers from Khanpur, Pakka Chisti etc. had shifted some of their belongings.

Fazilka Deputy Commissioner Manpreet Singh Chhatwal said, “We have told villagers to stay calm. They must inform us about any unscruplous elements in the area…we are ready with a plan in case of any emergency. It cannot be revealed as of now, as the situation is normal.”

Harbans Singh, a resident of Mohar Jamsher village, said, “We are used to these situations, and it appears that both countries have had their share of air strikes. So we hope that civilians can now heave a sigh of relief. However, today’s air strikes by Pakistan have made us worried as what will happen next.”

Meanwhile, an evacuation plan for 28 villages in Fazilka and around 30 in Ferozepur has been drawn out by the district administration. Sources said those living within 8 km of the border will be evacuated in case the situation escalates. Officers have also been given duties related to evacuation plans.

Fazilka Manpreet Chhatwal DC said, “Plans have been made if needed. As of now we have not asked anyone to move out.”

Ferozepur DC Chander Gaind said, “Things are under control and there is no need to panic. Some usual drills do happen in border areas regarding evacuation plans.”